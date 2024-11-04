iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,357,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 430,727 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $23.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 802,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 557,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 346,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 298,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

