iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Lutz Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $90,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.