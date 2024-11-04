iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 709,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,423,162 shares.The stock last traded at $69.95 and had previously closed at $69.49.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.