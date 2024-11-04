iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $92.24. 12,688,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,515,469. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

