Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 329,567 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $669.31 million, a PE ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

