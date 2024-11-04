Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Position Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $26.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

