Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Position Boosted by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 9.5% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WFA Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.