Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Lessened by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 95,476 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 133,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 74,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $49.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

