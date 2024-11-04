Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLT remained flat at $11.35 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,865. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.