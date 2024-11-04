Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VLT remained flat at $11.35 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,865. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.