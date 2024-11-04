Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 68,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,768,000 after buying an additional 483,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 940.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 285,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $184,982,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $619.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $622.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.64. The stock has a market cap of $173.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.35 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.