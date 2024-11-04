Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.5-499.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.78 million. Intapp also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 732,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,865.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $37,917,705.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,239 shares of company stock worth $7,360,981. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

