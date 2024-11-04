Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Colliers International Group worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $156.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

