Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $40,893,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $101.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

