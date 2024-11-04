Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 543,320 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 1.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of BCE worth $47,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $32.10 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.