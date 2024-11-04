Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells 9,671 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $628,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $66.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

