Insider Buying: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires 565 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $15,876.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,196.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UVSP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. 37,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,131. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $813.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 404,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $465,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

