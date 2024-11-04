Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christian Jennings bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.02 per share, with a total value of C$128,060.00.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.97 on Monday, hitting C$31.99. 388,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,206. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$31.88 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.38.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

