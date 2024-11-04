Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christian Jennings bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.02 per share, with a total value of C$128,060.00.
Parkland Stock Down 2.9 %
TSE PKI traded down C$0.97 on Monday, hitting C$31.99. 388,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,206. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$31.88 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76.
Parkland Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Parkland
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What is a support level?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.