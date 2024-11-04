Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,500.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,906,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248,891. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $48.91 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group increased their target price on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBK

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.