Insider Buying: Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Purchases A$14,111.77 in Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling bought 8,267 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,111.77 ($9,284.06).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Karl Siegling bought 24,938 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,065.45 ($28,990.43).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Opportunities Fund’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

