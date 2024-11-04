Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 59,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Inomin Mines Stock Up 42.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

