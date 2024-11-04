Innovation Beverage Group Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IBG)

Innovation Beverage Group’s (NASDAQ:IBG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 5th. Innovation Beverage Group had issued 1,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $5,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Innovation Beverage Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Innovation Beverage Group Price Performance
IBG opened at $0.62 on Monday. Innovation Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
About Innovation Beverage Group
