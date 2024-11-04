Innealta Capital LLC Buys 43,790 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.