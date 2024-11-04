Innealta Capital LLC Acquires 5,140 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,590.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 67.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

