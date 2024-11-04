Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,964,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 1,675,516 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Informatica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Informatica by 42.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Informatica in the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

