IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $243.65 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

