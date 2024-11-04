Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,696 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.43% of Waste Management worth $361,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 143,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Waste Management by 15.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 767,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,349,000 after acquiring an additional 105,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

WM traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $213.24. The company had a trading volume of 302,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.78 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

