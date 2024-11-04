Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 815,403 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,403 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.37% of Boston Scientific worth $457,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.