IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $248.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on IEX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.
IDEX Stock Performance
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 247.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in IDEX by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.