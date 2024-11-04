Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.2 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.33 EPS.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. 242,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,310. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

