Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.2 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.33 EPS.
Ichor Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. 242,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,310. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
