Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $145.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.92. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

