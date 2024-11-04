Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $156.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on H. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.