Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 217136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $620.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $53,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $104,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

