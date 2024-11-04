Horizen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.68 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $113.10 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00010575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00030871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,610,625 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

