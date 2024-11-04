Hoppy Price Reaches $0.0003 (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $114.68 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,816.79 or 0.99883374 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,532.81 or 0.99471188 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hoppy

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00026649 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $6,565,708.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

