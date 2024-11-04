Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $183.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

