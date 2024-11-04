Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) is Centennial Bank AR’s 9th Largest Position

Centennial Bank AR cut its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,887 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up about 2.5% of Centennial Bank AR’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centennial Bank AR owned 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.