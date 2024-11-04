Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

HOLX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,077. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. Hologic has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

