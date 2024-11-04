Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $203.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $42,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

