Henry James International Management Inc. Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 4.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML stock opened at $673.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $631.17 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $793.52 and a 200 day moving average of $896.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

