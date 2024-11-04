Henry James International Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

