Henry James International Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,348 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 9,603.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 66.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSO opened at $14.90 on Monday. Pearson plc has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pearson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

