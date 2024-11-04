Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 9658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hempalta Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

