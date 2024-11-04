Head-To-Head Analysis: Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) vs. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -126.49% -60.99% -27.99% Quince Therapeutics N/A -46.04% -24.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 1 2 3.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. Quince Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 583.23%. Given Quince Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quince Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Quince Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 4.56 -$225.25 million ($1.47) -3.58 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($1.26) -1.21

Quince Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient’s body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

