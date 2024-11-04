HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.47 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

