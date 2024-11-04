HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGTX
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Gold Prices Could Surge to $3,000: Key Drivers for Bulls
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks Under $20 With Strong-Buy Ratings
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- November’s Small-Cap Treasures: 3 Stocks Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.