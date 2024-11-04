Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 55.4% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $780,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.51. 89,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

