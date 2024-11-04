Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $58.48. 1,250,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,924. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

