Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $6,831,268. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $553.53. The company had a trading volume of 200,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,410. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.26 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.39 and a 200-day moving average of $583.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

