Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.58. 72,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,232. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

