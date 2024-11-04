Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned about 0.21% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.6 %

IAPR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,752. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

