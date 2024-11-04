Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 109.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 11.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $676.91. The company had a trading volume of 344,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $793.52 and a 200 day moving average of $896.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $631.17 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

